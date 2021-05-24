Second accused in alleged arson case bailed

The second suspect alleged to have been involved in a case of arson and burglary in Taveuni in July has been released on bail.

The 25-year-old farmer from Dreketi Village, Taveuni is charged with one count of attempted arson, one count of arson, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of theft.

He was produced at the Taveuni Magistrates Court and bailed with strict conditions.

The matter has been transferred to the Labasa High Court to be called on the 23rd of this month.