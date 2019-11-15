Sebastian Singh released on bail

Boxer Sebastian Singh facing assault charges has been bailed by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Singh has been released on strict bail conditions and has been ordered not to contact the complainant or any witnesses.

Singh was also told that he can’t be within 100 metres of the complainant.

He has been released on $2000 bail bond and two surety bond at $2000 each.

A stop departure has been issued and an interim domestic violence restraining order is also in place.

Singh is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on the 22nd December, he assaulted his pregnant wife in Suva.

The case will be recalled on 25th February.