Search for robbery suspect continues

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 13, 2020 6:27 am

Police continue to search Waisake Naquta who is believed to have been involved in a robbery in Enamamu, Nadi.

Four other men, believed to be Naquta’s accomplices – have been charged for their alleged involvement in the same robbery.

Police allege the suspects gained entry into the home of a boat captain through the front door last Wednesday, and took assorted items and cash.

The men were arrested by the Western Task Force team a few minutes later at the same location.

The four suspects have been charged with two counts each of aggravated robbery, one count each of sexual assault while one of them has been charged with another count of serious assault.

All four men will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

 

 

 

