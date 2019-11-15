School manager charged for abuse of grant

A former school manager was produced in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court last Friday allegedly abusing the free education grant.

Kelevi Salauca was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He is alleged to have signed and cashed four cheques amounting to $3,700 from the grant for his personal use while knowing he was not eligible for it.

Article continues after advertisement

The offence is alleged to have happened in December 2017.

FICAC State Counsel Joseph Work sought time to file and serve full phase disclosures.

The accused was released on bail and was instructed not to re-offend and interfere with witnesses.

A stop departure order was also issued and the accused was told to surrender all travel documents.

The matter has been adjourned to the 16th of next month.