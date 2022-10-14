Scandalizing the judiciary was serious, court hears

Richard Naidu

The lawyer representing the Attorney General in the case against Richard Naidu today told the court that scandalizing the judiciary was serious.

A hearing on second summons to cross examine the applicant in the substantive hearing was called in the Suva High Court.

The respondent is also seeking a stay of proceedings until the Summons application was determined.

Lawyer Jon Apted says the basis of the application was Section 14 and Section 15 of the Fijian Constitution.

He says his client had the right to challenge the evidence in aspect of a fair trial.

The presiding Judge then asked Apted if the applicant could be compelled for him to be subjected for a cross examination.

AG’s lawyer Gul Fatima responded saying the second Summons filed was an exact replica of the earlier application.

She says the respondent was not deprived of his rights in this proceedings and that the Court had clearly accommodated the respondents Constitutional rights.

She also stated there was no time bar when it came to contempt of court.

Fatima raised questions on where was the view seeking to protect the dignity of the court before stating that there was none.

She added the Facebook post remained the key material in this matter.

The committal proceedings stem from a post on Naidu’s Facebook page in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary following a case in February.

She adds if the respondent wanted to challenge anything he could have responded to the affidavit but he did not.

She also stated the respondent did not have the right to compel anyone adding that the application did not address matters on the respondents Facebook post at all.

The AG’s lawyer says there was nothing in the Constitution that compelled anyone to give evidence.

The ruling will be delivered on October 28th at 10.30am.