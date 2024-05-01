Saneem pleads not guilty

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [File Photo]

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has pleaded not guilty to a corruption charge.

He appeared this morning in the Suva Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2022 and July 31, 2022, Saneem in his capacity as a public official unlawfully sought and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official.

Saneem will reappear in court on June 10.