Russian yacht to remain in Fiji

Russian Yacht, Amadea. [Source: US Embassy]

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Russian superyacht, the Amadea will not leave Fiji waters.

It was scheduled to leave the Lautoka Wharf tomorrow however, Millemarin Investment Limited filed an interim stay application in the Supreme Court last night, asking for the superyacht to be restrained from leaving Fiji.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar ruled that the interim orders of the High Court and the Appeals Court be stayed pending the appeal.

He says the Fiji Police Force will look after the yacht until a further determination of the appeal matter.

Justice Kumar adds that no person should enter the yacht unless it is authorized by the first respondent, the Director of Public Prosecutions. He says the first respondent should also ensure that the yacht is in a sailing condition.

The Supreme Court will deliver its ruling next Tuesday.