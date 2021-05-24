Run away cop appears in court

A Police officer who was allegedly involved in a hit and run over the weekend along Milverton Road in Suva, has been bailed.

Tavinesh Naicker is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm.

Naicker is also charged for failing to comply with requirements following an accident.

Naicker while driving is alleged to have hit a 23-year-old man who is admitted in the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

He has been ordered not to re-offend while on bail.

The case is adjourned to October 26th.