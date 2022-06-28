Ruling on Radrodro Permanent Stay application tomorrow

The Suva High Court will deliver its ruling tomorrow on the permanent stay application made in the FICAC case against Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Salote Radrodro.

Radrodro is charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Her lawyer, Simione Valenitabua and the FICAC counsel made their submissions to Justice Thusara Kumarage this morning.

Valenitabua argued that the High Court has no jurisdiction to hear a case relating to corruption.

He added that his client should be charged under Section 180 of the Criminals Act and not Section 201.

The FICAC counsel says it is not possible to charge the accused under Section 180 because the MP statutory declaration is not made pursuant with any written law.

Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and allegedly obtained $37,920.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Justice Kumarage will deliver his ruling on the permanent stay application at 10am tomorrow.