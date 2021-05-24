Ruling on notice for strikeout application

A strikeout application has been filed in the Suva High Court this afternoon to stop the proceeding of a motion brought in by the former top manager of Hot Bread Kitchen, John Samisoni.

After he got terminated for not being vaccinated, Samisoni filed a motion against his mother’s business, the Minister for Employment, the Minister for Health, and the Attorney General.

Samisoni is seeking constitutional redress against the “no jab, no job” policy.

The defence lawyer filed for a strikeout today, saying the vaccine was never made mandatory, but that it was a choice to be made by every individual.

He says a person must live with the consequences of the decisions they make, adding Samisoni was terminated on August 13th while the law relating to the “no jab, job jab” policy was enacted on August 1st.

The defence lawyer says that means Samisoni was already no longer an employee of Hot Bread Kitchen.

He says every other citizen has exercised their rights to be vaccinated or not.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar will make a ruling on notice.