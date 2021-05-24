Ruling on notice for strike out application

The Suva High Court will deliver a ruling on notice in relation to the strike out application on the constitutional redress case against amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act or Bill 17.

The Bill was passed in parliament in August.

SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula had filed proceedings in the High Court against the State, the Attorney-General, and the iTaukei Lands Trust Board.

Article continues after advertisement

The defendants then applied to have the matter struck out.

During a lengthy hearing, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer Devanesh Sharma today said that constitutional redress is limited and can only be allowed in special circumstances such as a breach of the Bill of Rights.

Sharma argued that Nawaikula is challenging the enactment of a law, which cannot be done through constitutional redress, and that the MP has not specified the breaches in his motion.

He also said the government is an administrative arm of the State and does not enact laws as this is done by parliament and later assented to by the President before coming into effect.

Nawaikula is suing the defendants on his behalf and, in a representative capacity, on behalf of members of his Mataqali as owners of itaukei lands.

The MP claims that their respective rights as landowners were breached when they were not consulted by the government and the iTLTB before Bill 17 was put before Parliament and later passed.

Nawaikula claims that provisions of the 2013 Constitution, the iTaukei Lands Trust Act 1940, and the International Labour Organization Convention No. 169 were breached.