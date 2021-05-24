Ruling on Freesoul deferred further

The Suva Magistrates Court will rule tomorrow on the transfer application by the State on the Freesoul Real Estate Development case.

The Court was to deliver its ruling today however lawyers for the third party seeking compensation did not appear in court.

Woody Jack and Ratu Jone Jovesa own a property on Malolo Island where Freesoul has been convicted of unauthorized digging of a waterway and construction of a boardwalk.

The two are seeking more than $1.2 million in compensation.

During the last court sitting, the court had directed their lawyer to file proper affidavits stating whether Freesoul’s activities, encroached onto their property and what extent of damage was suffered.

However, the lawyer failed to appear in court.

The Court has decided to deliver its ruling tomorrow as it needs to know whether the third party will pursue their application or will amend their affidavit.