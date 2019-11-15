Ruling on ATS injunction next week

A ruling on a court injunction regarding the termination of 285 staff of the Air Terminal Services Limited and the recent publication of job advertisement by the organization will be made sometime next week.

This is after both parties were called today before Justice Mohamed Javed Mansoor at the Employment Relations Tribunal in Lautoka.

The lawyer representing the workers who have been axed by ATS Niveen Padarath says the termination done on June 19 was unlawful.

Padarath has sought an injunction on it.

He told the judge that while the ATS board and management proceeded to terminate the workers based on Section 24 of the Employment Relations Act, using the COVID-19 pandemic as an act of God, they demanded to know the basis of this termination.

Padarath says Section 24 did not give a right to termination but rather an obligation.

He further stated that a contract could not be simply terminated because of an amendment to the employment act.

Padarath has asked the court if the termination and the publication for recruitment be stopped until they can establish from the court whether the termination was lawful or not.

Appearing on behalf of ATS lawyer Devanesh Sharma stated that no original summon was filed prior to the filing or the injunction orders before the court.

Sharma told the court there was no evidence to prove that the collective agreement was terminated.

Both parties have been ordered to file their submissions.