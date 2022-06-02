Ruling expected on Amadea’s departure

[File Photo]

The Supreme Court will make a ruling this afternoon on whether Russian superyacht the Amadea is to be handed over to US law enforcement agencies.

Millemarin Investment Limited filed an interim stay application in the Supreme Court last night, asking for the superyacht to be restrained from leaving Fiji waters.

The Amadea was scheduled to leave the Lautoka Wharf after Court of Appeals in its earlier ruling stated that the judgment must not take effect or be implemented until seven days from notice to parties.

Article continues after advertisement

Millemarin Investment lawyer Faizal Haniff in his submission this morning argued that it will not cost the Fijian taxpayers or anyone any money if the court grants the application for the superyacht to be kept in Fiji.

Haniff says the United States Department of Justice have stated in their documents that they will pay for the upkeep of the boat.

He says there is clear evidence that the US authorities are taking the yacht away and they have already assigned US Marshall, the FBI and the US coast guard to the superyacht while the crew of the Amadea had been ordered to leave.

Haniff says they are not challenging the seizure warrant issued by the American court, but only the warrant issued in Fiji and whether it conforms to domestic laws.

In response, Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde says if the State is unable to seize the property, Fiji will be unable to respect international treaty obligations.

He says Fiji ratified the UN Convention against transnational crime in 2017 which outlines the obligations of State parties in relation to mutual aid assistance.

Pryde says Fiji has a strong and solid reputation in accordance with mutual legal assistance requests from a number of countries and Fiji‘s reputation internationally will be tarnished if this stay application is granted.