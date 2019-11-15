Rugby player breaches self-isolation to visit girlfriend

An overseas based rugby player who had allegedly breached self-quarantine restriction appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Paulo Ratuloco has been charged with failure to comply with the directions of a medical officer.

It’s alleged that on March 24th Ratuloco neglected to comply with the direction of a doctor from the Nadi Hopsital.

The 21-year-old from Saunaka, Nadi was supposed to be in self-isolation for 14 days after arriving from Singapore.

The Court heard Ratuloco was given instructions to self-isolate, but he allegedly left his residence at 10pm to visit his girlfriend.

He has been released on bail bond of $300 and will reappear on the 13th of May.