Robbery suspects plead not guilty

Two men who allegedly robbed Hansons Supermarket in Makoi earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and theft.

Vilimoni Saumaki and Paula Muayava appeared before High Court judge Salesi Temo.

Saumaki and Muayava are charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

It is alleged that the duo entered Hansons Supermarket building in Makoi and stole one 68-gross BH10, 24 gross BH20, 6 BH20, 100 BH10, and a garden cutter handsaw, the property of Hansons Supermarket.

The two are representing themselves in this matter.

Justice Temo also told the accused persons that they will need to file a proper bail application and await the court’s directive.

They have been further remanded.

The case has been adjourned to April 6 for mention.