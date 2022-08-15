Ro Filipe hunts for SODELPA mole

Ro Filipe was originally in the mix of SODELPA MPs with corruption-related charges where they allegedly falsely stated their permanent place of residence to obtain money from parliament.

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau is looking for the person who reported him to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The MP’s name was later dropped but as Namosi High Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua got sentenced this morning, Ro Filipe says he wants to sue the person who falsely reported him.

Outside court today, Ro Filipe claims his status in society has been tarnished by the initial allegations against him and he wants to find the person who lodged the report with FICAC.

Ro Filipe has also made a claim saying it was someone within SODELPA who reported him and others to FICAC.

“You know our name has been tarnished and I would like to sue the person who reported us because that was false allegations. Unfortunately, FICAC does not want to reveal the name of that person but I’ve been told by the former Secretary General that they did not report but that report came from SODELPA.”

Ro Filipe says he is calling on SODELPA to institute a full investigation into this.

He says from his knowledge, it started from a dispute where he was removed as SODELPA President.

He says he wants to sue the person who dragged him through the mud.

Ro Filipe says he will not comment on other matters that are before the court however he says there would have been better representation from SODELPA today in court as Ratu Suliano gets sentenced.

He says he has not applied to stand again for SODELPA in the upcoming General Election and will reveal his plans in the near future.