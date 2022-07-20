Richard Naidu’s case deferred to next week

[File Photo]

The case of Suva lawyer Richard Naidu, scheduled to be heard in the Suva High Court today, has been deferred to next Tuesday.

Naidu’s counsels had filed an application to set aside the ex-parte order in relation to committal proceedings brought by Attorney-General, Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum.

John Apted, who is representing Naidu, told the court in the previous sitting that the case could not be heard then as his client was not served within eight clear days of the Notice of Motion before it was called.

The committal proceedings are in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a recent case.

Naidu’s case will be heard again on July 26th.