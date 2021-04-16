Reporting condition of three SODELPA MPs varied

The reporting condition of three SODELPA MPs who are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage has been suspended until next month.

Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

The MPs are alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Ratu Suliano is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Namosi village, Namosi and allegedly obtained $38,378.22 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Radrodro is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and allegedly obtained $37,920.13 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Rasova is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island and allegedly obtained $21,350.00 between July 2019 and April 2020.

Nawaikula is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Buca village, Buca Bay and allegedly obtained $20,201.35 between August 2019 and April 2020

Vosanibola is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa village, Bureta, Ovalau, Lomaiviti and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Adi Litia is alleged to have falsely stated that her permanent place of residence was in Ucunivanua, Verata, Tailevu and allegedly obtained $15, 480.00 between August 2019 and April 2020.

A bail variation application on their reporting condition was made by the defense lawyer.

Their lawyer informed the court that due to the restrictions in place Vosanibola, Nawaikula and Radrodro will not be able to report to their respective police posts in Ovalau, Tukavesi and Bua respectively.

The defense lawyer said that his clients will not be able to travel to these places from today.

For Simione Rasova, his lawyer informed the court that they need time to file their submission.

His matter has been adjourned to the 6th of May.

For the other five, their matter has been adjourned to 14th of May for hearing on the application made by FICAC to transfer the case to Suva high court.