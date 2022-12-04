Renowned criminal to front court over alleged robbery

A man alleged to have been involved in an aggravated robbery case in Nakasi last week has been charged.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Khan says the accused allegedly robbed a 37-year-old technician and stole cash and assorted items before fleeing in the victim’s car.

ACP Khan says the accused is a known offender and was arrested through coordinated efforts between Divisional Task forces.

Police investigators are also investigating the involvement of other persons in the incident.

The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.