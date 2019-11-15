Home

Remand inmates to appear in court

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 2, 2020 7:40 am
The three remand prisoners who escaped from Police custody while being escorted to Suva from Lautoka on Tuesday will appear in court today. [File Photo]

The three remand prisoners who escaped from Police custody while being escorted to Suva from Lautoka on Tuesday will appear in court today.

The three have been charged with one count each of escaping from police custody and will appear at the Nadi Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, the investigation is continuing into the fourth men who were later recaptured yesterday.

