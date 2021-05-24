Relatives’ top list of sexual offences in July

A 44-year-old man was charged with three counts of alleged rape and one count of alleged sexual assault of his 10-year-old adopted daughter last month.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on serious sexual offenses, five people were charged with a total of 13 counts of separate incidents in July.

The offences include ten counts of rape and three of sexual assault which was committed on five different victims.

The victims who were under the age of 18 years include four females and one male.

There were three incidents where the victim and the accused were related to one another.

A 60-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 13-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 28-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 12-year-old nephew.

There was one incident where a 39-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The accused and the victim were neighbours at the time of the incident.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The accused and the victim were neighbours at the time of the incident.