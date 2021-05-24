Reduced sentence for marijuana farmer

The Suva High Court has this morning rewarded a man guilty of cultivation of illicit drugs a lesser sentence of six years.

Osea Kiliraki had his home in Vunaniu, Serua raided by police in 2020 and he voluntarily admitted to police he had been cultivating the illicit drug.

Police found and uprooted 1,210 marijuana plants from his farm.

Kiliraki pleaded guilty to the charge of cultivation of illicit drugs and told the court he had been struggling financially.

He has since been on remand for one year and one month.

Justice Salesi Temo initially sentenced the accused to 13-years which has now been reduced to six.

Temo says Kiliraki’s complete cooperation with the police should be an example for others and this is why he is being rewarded a lesser sentence period.

Other factors that contribute to the reduction of his imprisonment term include his early guilty plea and being a first-time offender.

A non-parole period of four years has been set.