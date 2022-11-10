Re-trial ordered in one of the largest drug bust case

Australian national Joseph Abourizk (left) and Josese Muriwaqa

The Supreme Court has allowed a retrial in one of the country’s largest drug bust case has sought directions from the Supreme Court.

Australian national Joseph Abourizk and taxi driver Josese Muriwaqa were convicted and imprisoned by the High Court in Lautoka in April 2016 for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were found in possession of 49.9 kilograms of cocaine in 2015 near Vuda Point in Lautoka on July 13, 2015 with a value of $15 million.

The High Court had sentenced the duo to 14-year imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12-years.

Following an appeal by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Court of Appeal had increased their imprisonment term to 25-years with a non-parole period of 20-years.

Joseph Abourizk and Josese Muriwaqa appealed against this in the Supreme Court on the ground that they had received the longest-serving sentences ever passed in Fiji on people who dealt in drugs.

Their conviction was quashed while the Director of Public Prosecutions was to notify the court whether he proposes to apply for an order for a new trial.

In May this year the DPP had filed an application for re-trial.

The Supreme Court Judges ordered for a re-trial which is to be held by a High Court Judge other than the judge who had heard and decided the case in the first instance.

The Judges also ordered that the High Court Judge will hear and decide the case expeditiously.

Abourizk and Muriwaqa have been remanded in custody.