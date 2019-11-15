Home

Ravindra-Singh objects to new evidence

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 29, 2020 12:35 pm
Ravindra-Singh was sued by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in 2018 for defamation.

The Prime Minister’s lawyer has today filed a submission in the case against Lautoka based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh.

It is alleged he posted unsubstantiated article title “Regime Dirty Politics on his Facebook page.

The PM’s lawyer today presented new evidence of prints from Ravindra-Singh’s Facebook and says until two-days ago Ravindra-Singh was still posting on social media and referring to the PM as #ViolentVoreqe and the AG as #KorruptKhaiyum.

The PM’s lawyer says Ravindra-Singh had two years to show remorse but instead he is continuing with the same conduct he was charged for.

The Lautoka based lawyer then told the Suva High Court he objected to the print-outs, saying this new evidence does not in any way related to the matter before the court.

Ravindra-Singh says his conduct cannot be questioned based on the new evidence presented and that he has his right to freedom of speech.

The case will now be called on the 11th of next month.

