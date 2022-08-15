Ratu Suliano to be sentenced today

[File Photo]

Namosi High Chief and former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will be sentenced by the Suva High Court today.

Ratu Suliano was found guilty of a count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

He falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

Article continues after advertisement

He then obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Ratu Suliano is no longer a member of parliament and will not have a replacement either, as decided by Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

The Namosi High Chief is the second SODELPA MP, after Niko Nawaikula to be convicted for similar charges.

In a twist of things, Ratu Suliano has given his blessings to one of his people to represent his Vanua ahead of the General Election however, not for SODELPA but for Sitiveni Rabuka’s The People’s Alliance Party.