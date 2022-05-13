Ratu Suliano’s trial to begin on Monday

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua. [File Photo]

Opposition Member of Parliament Ratu Suliano Matanitobua’s trial will begin in the Anti-Corruption High Court on Monday.

However, before that, the High Court Judge will hear a recusal application.

Both parties agreed to have the hearing on Monday.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Ratu Suliano with one count of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Ratu Suliano is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Namosi village, Namosi, and allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

FICAC counsel Rashmi Aslam also indicated that they will make an amendment to the particulars of the second count.

This matter will also be heard on Monday before the trial resumes.

Matonitabua is represented by Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo.