Ratu Suliano willing to pay back $38,000

Former Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua with his lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo after his sentencing submission earlier today.

Former Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua is willing to pay back the $38,300, which he had obtained in travelling and accommodation allowance.

He has been convicted of one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He had falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi and as a result, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act and obtained over $38,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The former MP appeared in the Anti-Corruption High Court today.

His lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo informed the court that his client is willing to pay back and sought an order for restitution from the High Court Judge.

Meanwhile, both the parties filed their sentencing submission today and the matter has been adjourned to the 8th of August for hearing.