Ratu Suliano rents a government quarters in Suva

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has been renting at a Government quarters in Suva since 2012.

FICAC witness Ravindra Kumar stated this in court when he took the witness stand yesterday afternoon.

Kumar is the Office accommodation and government housing director and this department is now under the Ministry of Economy.

Kumar says the department was under the Public Service Commission since 2012 and the rental application form for government quarters has been changed since then.

He adds that the tenancy agreement to date still states that Ratu Suliano is still the tenant of government quarters number 94 but he is unsure whether he physically resides there now.

Kumar says Ratu Suliano has been paying $800 monthly rent and he has been residing at the quarters with his wife and son.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

The MP allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial hearing will continue this morning at the Anti-Corruption Court in Suva.