Ratu Suliano indecisive about appealing his conviction

Former Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has not decided whether he will appeal the High Court’s guilty verdict.

Ratu Suliano opted not to comment after he was questioned outside the Suva High Court today.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage said the prosecution had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ratu Suliano submitted false information to the former Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua.

The former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is also guilty of obtaining over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Ratu Suliano’s counsel, Filimoni Vosarogo, has advised the court that they will be calling in three character witnesses.

Vosarogo said the defence will be calling in the witnesses to take the stand before they file and submit their sentencing submissions.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption did not object to the proposal and said they would also file their submissions after the mentioned date.

Bail has been extended for the paramount chief of Namosi province.

This matter has been adjourned to July 29th for mention.

Meanwhile, Justice Kumarage had sentenced former Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula to three years’ imprisonment for similar corruption-related charges.