Ratu Suliano had moved to Suva: witness

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

A defence witness in the case against Opposition MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has informed the court that the paramount chief had moved to Suva when he became a parliamentarian.

However, Leone Naruwai, the headman of Veivatuloa village says Ratu Suliano did not reside permanently in Suva.

Naruwai says Ratu Suliano was travelling to and from Veivatuloa village in Namosi to attend his engagements in Suva.

The defence witness says the province of Namosi appointed Ratu Suliano to represent them in Parliament.

Naruwai adds before becoming the MP, Ratu Suliano and his family rented in Suva but visited the village often.

The headman adds Ratu Suliano’s family resides in Namosi village.

He says Ratu Suliano was brought up in Veivatuloa Village by a widow who is also part of the chiefly household.

Naruwai says the widow is closely related to Ratu Suliano’s family and she was tasked with the role of raising the paramount chief.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Ratu Suliano allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

He then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The hearing continues.