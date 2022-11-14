Rasova’s trial to commence next year

Simione Rasova with his lawyers

The trial against Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Simione Rasova will commence on February 6th.

Rasova appeared at the Suva High Court today where the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption also filed an application to amend charges.

The amendment is to state that Rasova knowingly submitted that he permanently reside at Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono in Kadavu.

There was no objection from the defence’s lawyer regarding this amendment.



It was also revealed in court that the adjournment of Rasova’s case to next year is because most of the witnesses are currently engaged in election preparation and that some lay witnesses who are currently conducting campaigns in Kadavu and do not want to appear in the media at this stage.

Due to the anticipated busy election period ahead, Anti-Corruption High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe ruled for the case to be rescheduled to next year, giving time for both parties to finalize the pre-trial conference.

Rasova is charged with one count of providing false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residence, and obtaining financial gain.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island and obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

The matter will be called on February 1st for mention.

The hearing is set to go on until March 17th.