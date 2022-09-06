Rasova's trial rescheduled for November

SODELPA MP, Simione Rasova.

The trial for Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Simione Rasova has been moved to November.

The decision was made by the Anti-Corruption Division Court this afternoon.

Initially, the trial was to commence this Thursday; however, with new evidence brought forward, it has been moved.

The trial will now be held on November 14th.

Rasova is charged with one count of providing false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residence, and obtaining financial gain.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island and obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.