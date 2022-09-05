Rasova’s lawyer has offended the court: FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam has today accused a defense lawyer of offending the court.

Aslam made the point after SODELPA MP Simione Rasova’s lawyer, Barbara Malimali, applied for a recusal application.

She is claiming there has been three cases called so far of the same nature and most of the witnesses are the same and she has questioned their credibility.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasova is charged with one count of providing false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residence, and obtaining financial gain.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island and obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

As the hearing was supposed to get underway today, Malimali’s application has delayed the start.

In court this morning, Malimali also predicted the verdict if the case was to go ahead.

This was when Aslam told the court that the defense had offended the court by what she said.

Aslam says the court is well trained to put everything aside and make determinations.

Meanwhile, FICAC says needs to go through three new statements and a document and asked for the case to begin on Thursday.

The defense counsel, on the other hand, has alleged that the claim form for travel allowance is not sufficient for the case to proceed and therefore are requesting evidence of the GP-21 form.

Malimali, who appeared for Rasova for the first time today, also stated she wants to question Parliament staff.

The hearing for the recusal application will be made tomorrow, while the trial is scheduled for Thursday.