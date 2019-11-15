Rapist gets five years imprisonment

A 22-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to five years, eight months imprisonment for raping a woman.

The incident happened in Ba in March.

The Court heard the 24-year-old victim was on her way to work at around 6am, when she met Emosi Waseigusuna.

The victim greeted Waseigusuna and continued walking towards the main road, but heard footsteps behind her after some time.

When she turned back, she saw the man right behind her.

The Court heard, Waseigusuna pressed the victim’s mouth and dragged her beside the cane field and raped her.

Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Chamath Morais while sentencing the man said this was the most serious form of rape committed on a stranger on a public road.

The Judge stated if not curtailed, the road will not be unsafe for a female to walk on.

Waseigusuna has a non-parole sentence of three years eight months.