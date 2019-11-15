Rapist appeals against 23 year sentence

A 23-year-old man who was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment for brutally attacking and raping a tertiary student at Suva’s Holland Street four years ago is appealing against his sentence and conviction.

Isoa Rainima was convicted of seven counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of robbery in 2018 and was handed 23 years prison term with a non-parole period of 20 years.

Rainima came across the victim on December 30th in 2016 while she was walking from Holland Street to Knolly Street.

Article continues after advertisement

He had approached her from the back and threw her over a metal railing – two metres down a slope.

Rainima went after her and punched her several times on her face and hand while repeatedly hurling vulgar words against her.

Rainima than took her to a tunnel facing the Wainibukulou creek and repeatedly raped her for an hour in broad daylight.

A stick was also used as a weapon during the horrific ordeal. Rainima had left the victim to die after the incident.

He appeared in the Suva Appeals court yesterday.

He has been ordered to file written submissions and the matter will be called on November 17th.