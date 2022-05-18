Rape of minors a social menace

A 60-year-old man will spend 12 years behind bars for raping a 10-year old girl.

The incident took place in September 2020 when the culprit invited the victim to his house.

The Suva High Court states this is a case of sexual exploitation of a young child by a known elder from her own neighborhood.

It also states the culture and rich traditions of the Fijian society expect him to protect children, and elders enjoy the respect and veneration of the community.

The court goes on to say that sexual exploitation of children within their own neighborhood by known elders has become a social menace.

A non-parole period of seven years and four months has been set.