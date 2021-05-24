Alleged Rape case transferred to High Court

A man who allegedly raped and impregnated his daughter has been further remanded in custody.

The accused who is in his 40s appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Sofia Hamza has transferred the matter to the Suva High Court.

The man is charged with two counts of rape.

The alleged offence took place between April 1st and 30th in 2013.

The charges were read out to the accused person and he indicated that he understood them.

Police prosecutor Constable Setareki Mocevakaca has also served full phase disclosures.

The case will be called in the Suva High Court on Friday.