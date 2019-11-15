Rakiraki teacher acquitted

A teacher from Rakiraki who was charged for hitting a year one student in 2018 has been acquitted.

Shenal Lal was acquitted by the Rakiraki Magistrates Court.

Lal had pleaded guilty to the charges as she was instructed by the Magistrates to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

She then wrote to the Chief Justice about what had happened and that she was not guilty.

The case was reviewed in the Suva High Court and was referred back to Rakiraki.

Lal was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that she had hit her class 1 student, on May 18th 2018, and as a result, the student had sustained injuries.

The case was called for hearing today and the prosecution failed to offer any evidence.

As a result, defense filed a no case to answer application which was granted by the Magistrate.