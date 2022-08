[File Photo]

A man in his 50s alleged to have murdered a 19-year-old man in Vatukacevaceva in Rakiraki over the weekend has been charged.

It is alleged that he assaulted the victim, whereby he sustained serious injuries.

The accused is then alleged to have staged the scene of the crime to appear as if it were a suicide.

He has been charged with one count of murder and he will be produced at the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today.