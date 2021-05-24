Home

Raiwasa man fronts court for alleged deception

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 12:52 pm

David Morrison, who allegedly deceived three individuals of over $1,000 through an online scam appeared in the Suva Magistrates court today.

The 39-year-old is charged with three counts of obtaining property by deception.

It is alleged that in August this year, he allegedly forged documents that were sent to the victims as a means of verification of the suspect’s qualifications.

This was to provide services whereby money was sent by the victim’s however the services or transaction was never completed or conducted as per the agreements made.

The Police Prosecution objected to his bail on the grounds that are pending investigation against Morrison.

However, the Magistrates Court released him on a $5,000 personal bail bond with two sureties in the same sum.

He has been ordered not to leave Viti Levu and to surrender all his travel documents.

Morrison was re-arrested outside the Suva Magistrates Court.

