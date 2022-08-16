Raiwai attack suspects refused bail

Two men who were allegedly involved in the Raiwai attacks over the weekend appeared at the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon.

19-year-old Tomasi Qelebau and Meleki Totogo are jointly charged with one count of malicious act and also resisting arrest.

Qelebau is also charged with one count of criminal intimidation, serious assault and breaching bail conditions.

The prosecution objected to the bail on the grounds that they have previously offended.

They also objected on the ground that the matter of public interest.

The two have been remanded until the 30th of August.