Rahman’s extradition ruling deferred

Canadian National Joshua Aziz Rahman’s extradition ruling has been adjourned to the end of this month after he was convicted of drug possession.

Rahman was found guilty of unlawful possession of illicit drugs in the Suva High Court this morning.

The defense has asked for the extradition matter to be adjourned until Rahman is sentenced.

The court was told that the extradition issue will become clearer once the sentencing is handed down.

The defense lawyer also said that due to the magnitude of the illegal drugs, there is a possibility that Rahman may be incarcerated for a lengthy period.

The matter has been adjourned to 30th April.