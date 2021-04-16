Home

Court

Rahman to be sentenced next Friday

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 12:50 pm

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman’s lawyer told the court today that his client should be given a second chance.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of unlawful possession of illicit drugs last week.

Rahman had 39 bars of cocaine in his possession weighing 39.5 kilograms.

The bars were recovered in February 2019 when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu, and later tested positive for cocaine.

Both the defense and prosecution gave oral submission on the sentence hearing today.

His lawyer said there was no evidence that the drugs were intended for the local market.

He said there should have been more police investigation into how the drugs were imported.

The defense also said that Rahman’s father Tallat Rahman was the main player and that his client had a lesser role in the business.

He said that the accused was dependent on his father for financial support.

He also said that Rahman should not just be punished but should also be given a chance for rehabilitation given his young age.

The prosecution, on the other hand, asked for a harsher sentence given the amount of cocaine.

The prosecution said the quantity of the cocaine was high and its purity stood at 81 percent.

Rahman will be sentenced next Friday.

 

