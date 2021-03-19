Rahman testifies drugs were not found in his room

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman testified today that the drugs discovered during a police raid in February, 2019, were not found in his room.

Rahman – who is facing a count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs – told the court that the 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms were found in his father’s room.

Rahman said the house he was staying at in Caubati belongs to his father.

He told the court that he was not in control of the premises unless his father was out of the country and he was not aware of any drugs in the house.

He also said he never went into his father’s room as he respected his father’s space.

The accused also told the court that he was not released and re-arrested as claimed by prosecution witness who gave evidence in relation to the case.

The trial continues.