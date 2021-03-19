Rahman says he was held in solitary confinement for 126 days

It was revealed in the Suva High Court today that Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman spent a total of 126 days in solitary confinement at the Naboro Maximum prison.

He was transferred from the Suva remand centre to Naboro in 2019 without a court order or a formal document to explain why.

Rahman, testifying in relation to his multi-million dollar drug trial revealed that he was held in solitary confinement twice between 2019 and 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

He disagreed with statements from prosecution witnesses about his alleged possession of 39 bars of a white substance thought to be cocaine with an estimated street value of $31m found during a police raid in 2019.

Rahman told the court that the substance discovered by police during the raid was discovered in his father’s room, not his room.

He also clarified the house in Caubati is his father’s house and he had no control of the premises except when his father is out of the country. He claimed never to have entered his father’s room during his stay at the house out of respect for his father’s space.

Rahman also said that the yellow notepad containing information about his alleged involvement with his father regarding the case was not found in his room.

The accused also told the court that he was not released and re-arrested as claimed by police.

The trial will continue tomorrow when both prosecution and defence make their closing submissions.