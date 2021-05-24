Rahman objects to extradition

26-year-old Canadian National Josua Aziz Rahman who just began a 20-year prison term for drug possession has been given time to prepare his objection to extradition.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed a motion and affidavit earlier this year seeking orders for Rahman to be extradited to New Zealand and tried for criminal charges.

The court has given him two months to get his submission in order and to file an objection to the extradition request.

Rahman was jointly in possession with his father Tallat who is already serving a 20-year sentence in New Zealand for importing methamphetamines.

His non-parole period is 14 years. The matter has been adjourned to the 31st of January.