Rahman not detained for more than 48 hours: Witness

Prosecution Witness, Acting ASP Rupeni Taoka maintains that Joshua Aziz Rahman was not detained for more than 48 hours.

This was revealed in court during the multimillion-dollar drug trial against Rahman this morning.

The Canadian national has been in custody for two years now and faces one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

Taoka informed the court that his only point of contact with Rahman was to release him from custody at the Criminal Investigation Department on the 15th of February, 2019.

During cross-examination, the Defence put to Taoka that his statement to release Rahman was a cover-up as the accused did not leave the premises at all, and was being held for more than 48 hours.

Taoka responded that it was not a cover-up adding that he released Rahman and the accused was arrested not long after just outside the CID headquarters.

The trial will resume in the High Court at 2pm.

It is alleged that Rahman had in his possession 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered in February 2019 when police raided his home in Caubati and later tested positive for cocaine.