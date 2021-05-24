Home

Court

Rahman gets 20 years behind bars

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 12, 2021 10:23 am
Joshua Aziz Rahman [File Photo]

A 26-year-old man convicted of drug possession has been sentenced to 20-year imprisonment after he was found to be hiding 39.5 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman was sentenced by the Suva High Court this morning and given a non-parole period of 14 years.

Rahman was arrested in Nadi in February 2019 after he was earlier seen meeting with three foreign nationals who were persons of interest to police.

Article continues after advertisement

The court stated that surveillance photographs and evidence from police showed a close connection between Rahman and these individuals.

Two days after Rahman’s arrest, police raided his father’s rented home in Caubati Nasinu and found 39 bars of cocaine with a street value of just over $39 million.

The court stated that Rahman should not expect mercy or soft options for his drug offences, and that his crime would be denounced.

It also stated that the Canadian national had the option to lead an honest and decent life, but chose a life of crime.

It was also revealed that Rahman was jointly in possession of the cocaine with his father who was not in Fiji at the time of the arrest and is believed to be involved with drug traffickers in New Zealand.

Rahman has 30 days to appeal.

