Radrodro’s trial rescheduled

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro.

The trial date for Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro has been set for later this month.

Radrodro is alleged to have obtained financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

She allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro appeared in court this morning for commencement of trial, however it has been moved to June 23rd to allow the trial of MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobu to be completed.

Her lawyer informed the court they had filed for constitutional redress, however this was later withdrawn.